ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from the latest reported closing price of 17.10 / share.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Declares $0.40 Dividend

On August 29, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.40 per share ($4.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2023 will receive the payment on November 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $17.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 28.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 15.78%, the lowest has been 9.65%, and the highest has been 106.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 10.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARR is 0.09%, an increase of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.80% to 120,879K shares. The put/call ratio of ARR is 3.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,430K shares representing 31.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,708K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,011K shares representing 14.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing an increase of 48.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 85.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,432K shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,393K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 5.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,255K shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,527K shares, representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 3.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,047K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,034K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 3.16% over the last quarter.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Background Information

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

