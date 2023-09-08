Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $4.83, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.74% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 million, down 82.08% from the prior-year quarter.

ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $26.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Armour Residential REIT has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.92 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.68, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

