Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.06, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 10.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $66.6 million, up 90.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $224.29 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.31% and +108.37%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Armour Residential REIT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.06, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

