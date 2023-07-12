Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $5.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.85% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.6 million, up 90.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $224.29 million, which would represent changes of -4.31% and +108.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Armour Residential REIT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.93, which means Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

