Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.26, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $66.6 million, up 90.01% from the year-ago period.

ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $224.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.31% and +108.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Armour Residential REIT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Armour Residential REIT has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.75.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

