Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $5.12, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 10.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.6 million, up 90.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $224.29 million, which would represent changes of -4.31% and +108.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.84% higher. Armour Residential REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Armour Residential REIT has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.88, which means Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

