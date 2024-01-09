Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $19.90, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 3.97% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.90, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $38.2 million, indicating a 131.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Armour Residential REIT is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.36.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

