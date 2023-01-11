Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $6.03, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 14.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.54 million, up 107.21% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Armour Residential REIT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.63, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

