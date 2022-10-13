Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $4.94, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 28.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 12.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.84 million, up 70.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $137.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.88% and +87.25%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.09, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



