Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $4.63, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 million, down 82.08% from the prior-year quarter.

ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $26.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Armour Residential REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Armour Residential REIT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.13, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.