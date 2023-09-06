Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $4.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.13% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.51 million, down 82.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $26.85 million, which would represent changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Armour Residential REIT is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.