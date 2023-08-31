Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $4.91, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 28.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 million, down 82.08% from the prior-year quarter.

ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $26.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Armour Residential REIT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.79, which means Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

