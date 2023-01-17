Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $6.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.92% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.8% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.54 million, up 107.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.91, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

