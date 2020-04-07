Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $7.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 56.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 18.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.5% in that time.

ARR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ARR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.93.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

