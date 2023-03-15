Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.02, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $58.72 million, up 89.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $253.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.03% and +135.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.63% lower. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Armour Residential REIT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.95.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.