Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $4.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 25.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.84 million, up 70.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $137.97 million, which would represent changes of +21.88% and +87.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Armour Residential REIT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.41.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.