Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.29, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 25.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.84 million, up 70.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $137.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.88% and +87.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Armour Residential REIT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.5, which means Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.