ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL Earnings Results: $ARR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL ($ARR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, missing estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $36,340,000, missing estimates of $59,205,866 by $-22,865,866.

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL Insider Trading Activity

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL insiders have traded $ARR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEWART J PAPERIN sold 24,852 shares for an estimated $466,792

ROBERT C HAIN has made 1 purchase buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $47,698 and 1 sale selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,177.

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

