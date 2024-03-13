News & Insights

Markets
ARR

ARMOUR Residential Appoints Gordon Harper As CFO

March 13, 2024 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) announced the appointment of Vice President of Finance and Controller Gordon Harper as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, effective March 11, 2024. He will remain Controller of the Company.

Harper succeeds James Mountain, who was removed as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Harper has served as the Vice President of Finance and Controller for the Company as well as its external manager, ARMOUR Capital Management LP, since 2015. He became a named executive officer of the Company in February 2017. Prior to ARMOUR, Harper spent 25 years at Deloitte as an audit client service partner, serving banking and insurance clients in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.