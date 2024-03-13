ARMOUR Residential Appoints Gordon Harper As CFO

(RTTNews) - ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) announced the appointment of Vice President of Finance and Controller Gordon Harper as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, effective March 11, 2024. He will remain Controller of the Company.

Harper succeeds James Mountain, who was removed as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Harper has served as the Vice President of Finance and Controller for the Company as well as its external manager, ARMOUR Capital Management LP, since 2015. He became a named executive officer of the Company in February 2017. Prior to ARMOUR, Harper spent 25 years at Deloitte as an audit client service partner, serving banking and insurance clients in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

