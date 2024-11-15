Armlogi Holding reports Q1 EPS (11c) vs. 7c last year

Reports Q1 revenue $42.5M vs. $41.2M last year. Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “Our first quarter posed several challenges, primarily driven by increased costs and fluctuating customer demand. Despite these hurdles, we continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives and infrastructure enhancements that position us well for the long term. Our recent partnerships and expansion efforts are already showing promising results in streamlining operations and broadening our service capabilities. We are committed to navigating the current challenges, focusing on operational excellence and strategic growth.”

