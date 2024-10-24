Armlogi Holding Corp trading resumes

09:46 EDT Armlogi Holding (BTOC) Corp trading resumes
- Armlogi Holding Corp trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Armlogi Holding announces enhancements to Warehouse Management System
- Armlogi Holding reports enhanced integration with Temu platform
- Armlogi Holding announces adoption of PortPro software
- Armlogi Holding reports FY24 EPS 19c vs 35c last year
