Armlogi Holding Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth Amid Increased Operational Costs

Armlogi Holding Corp. reports Q3 2025 revenue growth but significant operational losses amid rising costs and market pressures.
Armlogi Holding Corp. reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025, revealing a 19.3% increase in revenue to $45.8 million for the quarter, driven by sustained demand for its logistics solutions. However, the company faced significant increases in costs, with costs of sales rising 29.8% to $45.6 million, leading to a gross profit margin drop from 8.6% in the prior year to approximately 0.6%. This resulted in a loss from operations of $4.19 million and a net loss of $3.76 million during the quarter. For the nine-month period, total revenue rose 14.6% to $139.5 million, but costs of sales surged 35%, resulting in a gross loss of $2.85 million compared to a gross profit of $16.23 million in 2024. The company recorded a net loss of $10.06 million for the nine months, reflecting challenges in profitability due to operational investments and cost pressures. CEO Aidy Chou emphasized the company's focus on operational efficiency and expressed cautious optimism in light of favorable developments in U.S.-China trade discussions.
Potential Positives
- Total revenue increased by approximately $7.4 million, or 19.3%, during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating strong demand for Armlogi's services.
- For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, total revenue increased by approximately $17.8 million, or 14.6%, reflecting sustained growth in the company's logistics solutions.
- The CEO highlighted recent developments in U.S.-China trade talks that may positively impact Armlogi and the broader logistics sector, suggesting a strategic opportunity for future growth.
- Armlogi's management is focused on optimizing their expanded warehouse footprint and enhancing operational efficiencies, which could lead to improved performance in the future.
Potential Negatives
- Total gross profit decreased significantly from $3.32 million in Q3 2024 to only $0.28 million in Q3 2025, leading to a gross profit margin decline from 8.6% to approximately 0.6%.
- The company reported a net loss of $3.76 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $0.68 million for the same period in 2024, indicating a substantial shift in financial health.
- For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $10.06 million, a significant decrease from net income of $7.18 million for the same period in 2024, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.
FAQ
What were Armlogi's revenue results for Q3 2025?
Armlogi's total revenue for Q3 2025 was approximately $45.8 million, a 19.3% increase from the prior year.
How did operational costs impact Armlogi's gross profit?
Operational costs rose significantly, leading to a gross profit of $0.28 million, down from $3.32 million in Q3 2024.
What was Armlogi's net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025?
The net loss for that period was $10.06 million, compared to net income of $7.18 million in the previous year.
What changes in expenses did Armlogi report?
General and administrative expenses increased to $10.80 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, reflecting investment in growth.
When will Armlogi hold theirearnings conference call
Armlogi'searnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time on May 16, 2025.
Full Release
WALNUT, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:
Total revenue increased by approximately $7.4 million, or 19.3%, to $45.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $38.4 million for the same period in 2024. This growth reflects continued demand for our services.
Costs of sales increased by approximately $10.5 million, or 29.8%, to $45.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $35.1 million during the same period in 2024. This increase is primarily attributed to higher operational costs associated with service delivery and the expansion of our operational footprint.
Our overall gross profit was $0.28 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease from $3.32 million for the same period in 2024. Consequently, the gross profit margin was approximately 0.6% for the current quarter, compared to approximately 8.6% in the prior year’s quarter. This reduction in gross margin reflects the aforementioned increased costs of sales.
General and administrative expenses were $4.47 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase from $3.27 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting investments to support our growing operations and strategic initiatives.
As a result of these factors, the Company reported a loss from operations of $4.19 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $0.05 million for the same period in 2024.
Our net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.76 million, or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income of $0.68 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:
Total revenue increased by approximately $17.8 million, or 14.6%, to $139.5 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $121.7 million for the same period in 2024. This growth underscores the sustained demand for our comprehensive logistics solutions.
Costs of sales increased by approximately $36.85 million, or 35.0%, to $142.3 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $105.5 million during the same period in 2024. This increase reflects the costs associated with our expanded operational footprint, investments in service capabilities, and certain market pressures that increased costs of resources necessary for our operations.
Our overall gross loss was $2.85 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, a shift from a gross profit of $16.23 million for the same period in 2024. This has resulted in a negative gross profit margin of approximately (2.0)% for the current nine-month period, compared to a positive margin of 13.3% in the prior year’s period. We are focused on initiatives to address these margin challenges, as well as the challenges that may be presented by the U.S.-China trade developments, anticipated cost pressures of which we are endeavoring to mitigate, should they not be favorably resolved, going forward.
General and administrative expenses were $10.80 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, an increase from $8.10 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting ongoing investments to scale our business and support our growth trajectory.
Consequently, the Company reported a loss from operations of $13.65 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $8.13 million for the same period in 2024.
Our net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $10.06 million, or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income of $7.18 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.
Management Commentary
Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “Our third quarter and nine-month results reflect continued revenue growth, which underscores the ongoing demand for our logistics solutions. At the same time, we continue to face significant operational investments and market-related cost pressures that have impacted our profitability. We are diligently working to optimize our expanded warehouse footprint and enhance operational efficiencies across all our service lines.”
“We are encouraged by the recent development in U.S.-China trade talks, which has resulted in a substantial reduction in tariffs. We believe this may be a positive signal for Armlogi and the broader logistics sector. While we continue to take a cautious approach in our overall planning, prioritizing sustainable growth and improved profitability, the reduction in trade tensions may allow us to look forward with cautious optimism. Our commitment to leveraging technology and delivering comprehensive supply-chain solutions for our clients remains strong as we navigate the evolving economic environment and work to position Armlogi for potential future growth.”
Conference Call & Audio Webcast
Armlogi’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 am Pacific Time (11:00 am Eastern Time) on Friday, May 16, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an overview of the Company’s operations. Armlogi’s management team will lead the conference call and answer investor questions.
To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800-274-8461 (international callers, please dial 1-203-518-9814) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY
A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1720635&tp_key=1793680a37
.
About Armlogi Holding Corp
.
Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit
www.armlogi.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.
(tables follow)
ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
US$
US$
Unaudited
Assets
Current assets
Cash
5,631,247
7,888,711
Accounts receivable and other receivable, net
26,843,491
25,465,044
Other current assets
2,222,012
1,624,611
Prepaid expenses
1,204,992
1,129,435
Loan receivables
3,845,402
1,877,131
Total current assets
39,747,144
37,984,932
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
3,779,572
2,061,673
Long-term loan receivables
—
2,908,636
Property and equipment, net
11,660,557
11,010,407
Intangible assets, net
66,002
92,708
Right-of-use assets – operating leases
122,126,701
111,955,448
Right-of-use assets – finance leases
201,012
309,496
Other non-current assets
459,555
711,556
Total assets
178,040,543
167,034,856
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,870,867
7,502,339
Contract liabilities
468,128
276,463
Income taxes payable
—
57,589
Due to related parties
—
350,209
Accrued payroll liabilities
687,530
405,250
Convertible notes
6,337,398
—
Operating lease liabilities – current
28,297,648
24,216,446
Finance lease liabilities – current
139,331
155,625
Total current liabilities
42,800,902
32,963,921
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities – non-current
104,986,058
93,126,092
Finance lease liabilities – non-current
77,042
169,683
Deferred income tax liabilities
-
1,536,455
Total liabilities
147,864,002
127,796,151
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,112,026 and 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively
421
416
Additional paid-in capital
16,468,859
15,468,864
Retained earnings
13,707,261
23,769,425
Total stockholders’ equity
30,176,541
39,238,705
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
178,040,543
167,034,856
ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
US$
US$
US$
US$
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue
45,844,322
38,439,935
139,469,900
121,689,863
Costs of sales
45,566,202
35,115,736
142,315,578
105,461,383
Gross profit (loss)
278,120
3,324,199
(2,845,678
)
16,228,480
Operating costs and expenses:
General and administrative
4,472,813
3,269,493
10,800,794
8,097,196
Total operating costs and expenses
4,472,813
3,269,493
10,800,794
8,097,196
Income (loss) from operations
(4,194,693
)
54,706
(13,646,472
)
8,131,284
Other (income) expenses:
Other income, net
(718,025
)
(914,419
)
(2,488,346
)
(1,902,813
)
Loss on disposal of assets
—
—
43,625
—
Finance costs
278,385
11,041
367,382
37,779
Total other (income) expenses
(439,640
)
(903,378
)
(2,077,339
)
(1,865,034
)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(3,755,053
)
958,084
(11,569,133
)
9,996,318
Current income tax expense
—
200,612
—
2,079,038
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
—
75,252
(1,506,969
)
735,459
Total income tax (recovery) expenses
—
275,864
(1,506,969
)
2,814,497
Net income (loss)
(3,755,053
)
682,220
(10,062,164
)
7,181,821
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(3,755,053
)
682,220
(10,062,164
)
7,181,821
Basic & diluted net (loss) earnings per share
(0.09
)
0.02
(0.24
)
0.18
Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted
41,714,608
40,000,000
41,651,007
40,000,000
ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
For The
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
For The
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
US$
US$
Unaudited
Unaudited
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
(10,062,164
)
7,181,821
Net loss from disposal of fixed assets
43,625
6,895
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets
1,983,166
1,444,441
Amortization
26,706
26,488
Non-cash operating leases expense
5,833,789
3,450,304
Gain from settlement of commitment payable
(100,000
)
—
Accretion of convertible note
344,925
—
Current estimated credit loss
228,363
(22,827
)
Deferred income taxes
(1,536,455
)
735,459
Interest income
(96,340
)
(87,923
)
Changes in working capital:
Accounts receivable and other receivables
(1,606,810
)
(7,685,423
)
Other current assets
(597,401
)
(376,820
)
Other non-current assets
252,001
—
Prepaid expenses
(75,557
)
(425,146
)
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
(631,472
)
(2,212,137
)
Contract liabilities
191,665
(187,925
)
Income tax payable
(57,589
)
1,907,403
Accrued payroll liabilities
282,280
199,806
Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liabilities
(63,874
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided from operating activities
(5,641,142
)
3,954,416
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,593,457
)
(3,080,643
)
Loan disbursement
(1,000,000
)
(1,600,000
)
Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables
2,036,705
—
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
25,000
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,531,752
)
(4,680,643
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds received from related parties
—
1,000
Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering
—
(638,231
)
Repayment to related parties
(350,209
)
511,353
Net proceeds from SEPA
8,092,473
—
Repayment of commitment payable
(150,000
)
—
Repayment of finance lease liabilities
(108,935
)
(125,474
)
Repayment of SEPA
(850,000
)
—
Capital contributions from stockholders
—
466,156
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,633,329
214,804
Net decrease in cash and restricted cash
(539,565
)
(511,423
)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
9,950,384
6,558,099
Cash and restricted cash, end of nine months periods
9,410,819
6,046,676
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that equal the totals of the same amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
Cash
5,631,247
3,985,003
Restricted cash – non-current
3,779,572
2,061,673
Total cash and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet
9,410,819
6,046,676
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:
Cash paid for income tax
(87,074
)
(171,635
)
Cash paid for interest
22,457
—
Non-cash Transactions:
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities
28,685,914
81,927,507
Decrease in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms
884,394
—
Shares issued to settle commitment fee
250,000
—
IPO expenses paid by stockholders
—
300,000
Shares issued pursuant to SEPA
750,000
—
