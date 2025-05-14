Stocks
BTOC

Armlogi Holding Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth Amid Increased Operational Costs

May 14, 2025

Armlogi Holding Corp. reports Q3 2025 revenue growth but significant operational losses amid rising costs and market pressures.

Quiver AI Summary

Armlogi Holding Corp. reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025, revealing a 19.3% increase in revenue to $45.8 million for the quarter, driven by sustained demand for its logistics solutions. However, the company faced significant increases in costs, with costs of sales rising 29.8% to $45.6 million, leading to a gross profit margin drop from 8.6% in the prior year to approximately 0.6%. This resulted in a loss from operations of $4.19 million and a net loss of $3.76 million during the quarter. For the nine-month period, total revenue rose 14.6% to $139.5 million, but costs of sales surged 35%, resulting in a gross loss of $2.85 million compared to a gross profit of $16.23 million in 2024. The company recorded a net loss of $10.06 million for the nine months, reflecting challenges in profitability due to operational investments and cost pressures. CEO Aidy Chou emphasized the company's focus on operational efficiency and expressed cautious optimism in light of favorable developments in U.S.-China trade discussions.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenue increased by approximately $7.4 million, or 19.3%, during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating strong demand for Armlogi's services.
  • For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, total revenue increased by approximately $17.8 million, or 14.6%, reflecting sustained growth in the company's logistics solutions.
  • The CEO highlighted recent developments in U.S.-China trade talks that may positively impact Armlogi and the broader logistics sector, suggesting a strategic opportunity for future growth.
  • Armlogi's management is focused on optimizing their expanded warehouse footprint and enhancing operational efficiencies, which could lead to improved performance in the future.

Potential Negatives

  • Total gross profit decreased significantly from $3.32 million in Q3 2024 to only $0.28 million in Q3 2025, leading to a gross profit margin decline from 8.6% to approximately 0.6%.
  • The company reported a net loss of $3.76 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $0.68 million for the same period in 2024, indicating a substantial shift in financial health.
  • For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $10.06 million, a significant decrease from net income of $7.18 million for the same period in 2024, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

FAQ

What were Armlogi's revenue results for Q3 2025?

Armlogi's total revenue for Q3 2025 was approximately $45.8 million, a 19.3% increase from the prior year.

How did operational costs impact Armlogi's gross profit?

Operational costs rose significantly, leading to a gross profit of $0.28 million, down from $3.32 million in Q3 2024.

What was Armlogi's net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025?

The net loss for that period was $10.06 million, compared to net income of $7.18 million in the previous year.

What changes in expenses did Armlogi report?

General and administrative expenses increased to $10.80 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, reflecting investment in growth.

When will Armlogi hold theirearnings conference call

Armlogi'searnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time on May 16, 2025.

Full Release



WALNUT, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025.




Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:



Total revenue increased by approximately $7.4 million, or 19.3%, to $45.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $38.4 million for the same period in 2024. This growth reflects continued demand for our services.



Costs of sales increased by approximately $10.5 million, or 29.8%, to $45.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $35.1 million during the same period in 2024. This increase is primarily attributed to higher operational costs associated with service delivery and the expansion of our operational footprint.



Our overall gross profit was $0.28 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease from $3.32 million for the same period in 2024. Consequently, the gross profit margin was approximately 0.6% for the current quarter, compared to approximately 8.6% in the prior year’s quarter. This reduction in gross margin reflects the aforementioned increased costs of sales.



General and administrative expenses were $4.47 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase from $3.27 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting investments to support our growing operations and strategic initiatives.



As a result of these factors, the Company reported a loss from operations of $4.19 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $0.05 million for the same period in 2024.



Our net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.76 million, or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income of $0.68 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:



Total revenue increased by approximately $17.8 million, or 14.6%, to $139.5 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $121.7 million for the same period in 2024. This growth underscores the sustained demand for our comprehensive logistics solutions.



Costs of sales increased by approximately $36.85 million, or 35.0%, to $142.3 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $105.5 million during the same period in 2024. This increase reflects the costs associated with our expanded operational footprint, investments in service capabilities, and certain market pressures that increased costs of resources necessary for our operations.



Our overall gross loss was $2.85 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, a shift from a gross profit of $16.23 million for the same period in 2024. This has resulted in a negative gross profit margin of approximately (2.0)% for the current nine-month period, compared to a positive margin of 13.3% in the prior year’s period. We are focused on initiatives to address these margin challenges, as well as the challenges that may be presented by the U.S.-China trade developments, anticipated cost pressures of which we are endeavoring to mitigate, should they not be favorably resolved, going forward.



General and administrative expenses were $10.80 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, an increase from $8.10 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting ongoing investments to scale our business and support our growth trajectory.



Consequently, the Company reported a loss from operations of $13.65 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $8.13 million for the same period in 2024.



Our net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $10.06 million, or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income of $7.18 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.




Management Commentary



Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “Our third quarter and nine-month results reflect continued revenue growth, which underscores the ongoing demand for our logistics solutions. At the same time, we continue to face significant operational investments and market-related cost pressures that have impacted our profitability. We are diligently working to optimize our expanded warehouse footprint and enhance operational efficiencies across all our service lines.”



“We are encouraged by the recent development in U.S.-China trade talks, which has resulted in a substantial reduction in tariffs. We believe this may be a positive signal for Armlogi and the broader logistics sector. While we continue to take a cautious approach in our overall planning, prioritizing sustainable growth and improved profitability, the reduction in trade tensions may allow us to look forward with cautious optimism. Our commitment to leveraging technology and delivering comprehensive supply-chain solutions for our clients remains strong as we navigate the evolving economic environment and work to position Armlogi for potential future growth.”




Conference Call & Audio Webcast



Armlogi’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 am Pacific Time (11:00 am Eastern Time) on Friday, May 16, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an overview of the Company’s operations. Armlogi’s management team will lead the conference call and answer investor questions.



To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800-274-8461 (international callers, please dial 1-203-518-9814) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY



A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1720635&tp_key=1793680a37

.




About Armlogi Holding Corp

.



Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit

www.armlogi.com

.



Armlogi is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow

@ArmLogiUS

at

https://x.com/ArmLogiUS

.


Armlogi is on LinkedIn; follow us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/armlogi-holding-corp

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.




Company Contact:



info@armlogi.com




Investor Relations Contact:



Matthew Abenante, IRC


President


Strategic Investor Relations, LLC


Tel: 347-947-2093


Email:

matthew@strategic-ir.com

(tables follow)




ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024




(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)








March 31,




2025







June 30,




2024








US$







US$








Unaudited







Assets






Current assets






Cash


5,631,247



7,888,711

Accounts receivable and other receivable, net


26,843,491



25,465,044

Other current assets


2,222,012



1,624,611

Prepaid expenses


1,204,992



1,129,435

Loan receivables


3,845,402



1,877,131

Total current assets


39,747,144



37,984,932

Non-current assets








Restricted cash


3,779,572



2,061,673

Long-term loan receivables







2,908,636

Property and equipment, net


11,660,557



11,010,407

Intangible assets, net


66,002



92,708

Right-of-use assets – operating leases


122,126,701



111,955,448

Right-of-use assets – finance leases


201,012



309,496

Other non-current assets


459,555



711,556


Total assets


178,040,543



167,034,856











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









Liabilities:








Current liabilities








Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


6,870,867



7,502,339

Contract liabilities


468,128



276,463

Income taxes payable







57,589

Due to related parties







350,209

Accrued payroll liabilities


687,530



405,250

Convertible notes


6,337,398






Operating lease liabilities – current


28,297,648



24,216,446

Finance lease liabilities – current


139,331



155,625


Total current liabilities


42,800,902



32,963,921

Non-current liabilities








Operating lease liabilities – non-current


104,986,058



93,126,092

Finance lease liabilities – non-current


77,042



169,683

Deferred income tax liabilities


-



1,536,455


Total liabilities


147,864,002



127,796,151











Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders’ equity








Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,112,026 and 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively


421



416

Additional paid-in capital


16,468,859



15,468,864

Retained earnings


13,707,261



23,769,425


Total stockholders’ equity


30,176,541



39,238,705


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity


178,040,543



167,034,856

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS




OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)




FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024




(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)








Three Months




Ended




March 31,




2025







Three Months




Ended




March 31,




2024







Nine Months




Ended




March 31,




2025







Nine Months




Ended




March 31,




2024








US$







US$







US$







US$








Unaudited







Unaudited







Unaudited







Unaudited



Revenue


45,844,322



38,439,935



139,469,900



121,689,863

Costs of sales


45,566,202



35,115,736



142,315,578



105,461,383


Gross profit (loss)


278,120



3,324,199



(2,845,678
)


16,228,480



















Operating costs and expenses:
















General and administrative


4,472,813



3,269,493



10,800,794



8,097,196


Total operating costs and expenses


4,472,813



3,269,493



10,800,794



8,097,196



















Income (loss) from operations


(4,194,693
)


54,706



(13,646,472
)


8,131,284



















Other (income) expenses:
















Other income, net


(718,025
)


(914,419
)


(2,488,346
)


(1,902,813
)

Loss on disposal of assets












43,625






Finance costs


278,385



11,041



367,382



37,779


Total other (income) expenses


(439,640
)


(903,378
)


(2,077,339
)


(1,865,034
)



















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes


(3,755,053
)


958,084



(11,569,133
)


9,996,318


















Current income tax expense







200,612








2,079,038

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense







75,252



(1,506,969
)


735,459


Total income tax (recovery) expenses







275,864



(1,506,969
)


2,814,497


Net income (loss)


(3,755,053
)


682,220



(10,062,164
)


7,181,821


Total comprehensive income (loss)


(3,755,053
)


682,220



(10,062,164
)


7,181,821



















Basic & diluted net (loss) earnings per share


(0.09
)


0.02



(0.24
)


0.18


Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted


41,714,608



40,000,000



41,651,007



40,000,000
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)




(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)








For The




Nine Months




Ended




March 31,




2025







For The




Nine Months




Ended




March 31,




2024








US$







US$








Unaudited







Unaudited



Cash Flows from Operating Activities:






Net (loss) income


(10,062,164
)


7,181,821

Net loss from disposal of fixed assets


43,625



6,895

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets


1,983,166



1,444,441

Amortization


26,706



26,488

Non-cash operating leases expense


5,833,789



3,450,304

Gain from settlement of commitment payable


(100,000
)





Accretion of convertible note


344,925






Current estimated credit loss


228,363



(22,827
)

Deferred income taxes


(1,536,455
)


735,459

Interest income


(96,340
)


(87,923
)

Changes in working capital:








Accounts receivable and other receivables


(1,606,810
)


(7,685,423
)

Other current assets


(597,401
)


(376,820
)

Other non-current assets


252,001






Prepaid expenses


(75,557
)


(425,146
)

Accounts payable & accrued liabilities


(631,472
)


(2,212,137
)

Contract liabilities


191,665



(187,925
)

Income tax payable


(57,589
)


1,907,403

Accrued payroll liabilities


282,280



199,806

Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liabilities


(63,874
)





Net cash (used in) provided from operating activities


(5,641,142
)


3,954,416










Cash Flows from Investing Activities:








Purchase of property and equipment


(2,593,457
)


(3,080,643
)

Loan disbursement


(1,000,000
)


(1,600,000
)

Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables


2,036,705






Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


25,000






Net cash used in investing activities


(1,531,752
)


(4,680,643
)










Cash Flows from Financing Activities:








Proceeds received from related parties







1,000

Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering







(638,231
)

Repayment to related parties


(350,209
)


511,353

Net proceeds from SEPA


8,092,473






Repayment of commitment payable


(150,000
)





Repayment of finance lease liabilities


(108,935
)


(125,474
)

Repayment of SEPA


(850,000
)





Capital contributions from stockholders







466,156

Net cash provided by financing activities


6,633,329



214,804










Net decrease in cash and restricted cash


(539,565
)


(511,423
)

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year


9,950,384



6,558,099

Cash and restricted cash, end of nine months periods


9,410,819



6,046,676










The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that equal the totals of the same amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:








Cash


5,631,247



3,985,003

Restricted cash – non-current


3,779,572



2,061,673

Total cash and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet


9,410,819



6,046,676










Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:








Cash paid for income tax


(87,074
)


(171,635
)

Cash paid for interest


22,457






Non-cash Transactions:








Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities


28,685,914



81,927,507

Decrease in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms


884,394






Shares issued to settle commitment fee


250,000






IPO expenses paid by stockholders







300,000

Shares issued pursuant to SEPA


750,000










This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

