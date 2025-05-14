Armlogi Holding Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth Amid Increased Operational Costs

Armlogi Holding Corp. reports Q3 2025 revenue growth but significant operational losses amid rising costs and market pressures.

Armlogi Holding Corp. reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025, revealing a 19.3% increase in revenue to $45.8 million for the quarter, driven by sustained demand for its logistics solutions. However, the company faced significant increases in costs, with costs of sales rising 29.8% to $45.6 million, leading to a gross profit margin drop from 8.6% in the prior year to approximately 0.6%. This resulted in a loss from operations of $4.19 million and a net loss of $3.76 million during the quarter. For the nine-month period, total revenue rose 14.6% to $139.5 million, but costs of sales surged 35%, resulting in a gross loss of $2.85 million compared to a gross profit of $16.23 million in 2024. The company recorded a net loss of $10.06 million for the nine months, reflecting challenges in profitability due to operational investments and cost pressures. CEO Aidy Chou emphasized the company's focus on operational efficiency and expressed cautious optimism in light of favorable developments in U.S.-China trade discussions.

Total revenue increased by approximately $7.4 million, or 19.3%, during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating strong demand for Armlogi's services.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, total revenue increased by approximately $17.8 million, or 14.6%, reflecting sustained growth in the company's logistics solutions.

The CEO highlighted recent developments in U.S.-China trade talks that may positively impact Armlogi and the broader logistics sector, suggesting a strategic opportunity for future growth.

Armlogi's management is focused on optimizing their expanded warehouse footprint and enhancing operational efficiencies, which could lead to improved performance in the future.

Total gross profit decreased significantly from $3.32 million in Q3 2024 to only $0.28 million in Q3 2025, leading to a gross profit margin decline from 8.6% to approximately 0.6%.

The company reported a net loss of $3.76 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $0.68 million for the same period in 2024, indicating a substantial shift in financial health.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $10.06 million, a significant decrease from net income of $7.18 million for the same period in 2024, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

What were Armlogi's revenue results for Q3 2025?

Armlogi's total revenue for Q3 2025 was approximately $45.8 million, a 19.3% increase from the prior year.

How did operational costs impact Armlogi's gross profit?

Operational costs rose significantly, leading to a gross profit of $0.28 million, down from $3.32 million in Q3 2024.

What was Armlogi's net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025?

The net loss for that period was $10.06 million, compared to net income of $7.18 million in the previous year.

What changes in expenses did Armlogi report?

General and administrative expenses increased to $10.80 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, reflecting investment in growth.

When will Armlogi hold theirearnings conference call

Armlogi'searnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time on May 16, 2025.

WALNUT, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025.







Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:







Total revenue increased by approximately $7.4 million, or 19.3%, to $45.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $38.4 million for the same period in 2024. This growth reflects continued demand for our services.





Costs of sales increased by approximately $10.5 million, or 29.8%, to $45.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $35.1 million during the same period in 2024. This increase is primarily attributed to higher operational costs associated with service delivery and the expansion of our operational footprint.





Our overall gross profit was $0.28 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease from $3.32 million for the same period in 2024. Consequently, the gross profit margin was approximately 0.6% for the current quarter, compared to approximately 8.6% in the prior year’s quarter. This reduction in gross margin reflects the aforementioned increased costs of sales.





General and administrative expenses were $4.47 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase from $3.27 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting investments to support our growing operations and strategic initiatives.





As a result of these factors, the Company reported a loss from operations of $4.19 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $0.05 million for the same period in 2024.





Our net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.76 million, or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income of $0.68 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:







Total revenue increased by approximately $17.8 million, or 14.6%, to $139.5 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $121.7 million for the same period in 2024. This growth underscores the sustained demand for our comprehensive logistics solutions.





Costs of sales increased by approximately $36.85 million, or 35.0%, to $142.3 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $105.5 million during the same period in 2024. This increase reflects the costs associated with our expanded operational footprint, investments in service capabilities, and certain market pressures that increased costs of resources necessary for our operations.





Our overall gross loss was $2.85 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, a shift from a gross profit of $16.23 million for the same period in 2024. This has resulted in a negative gross profit margin of approximately (2.0)% for the current nine-month period, compared to a positive margin of 13.3% in the prior year’s period. We are focused on initiatives to address these margin challenges, as well as the challenges that may be presented by the U.S.-China trade developments, anticipated cost pressures of which we are endeavoring to mitigate, should they not be favorably resolved, going forward.





General and administrative expenses were $10.80 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, an increase from $8.10 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting ongoing investments to scale our business and support our growth trajectory.





Consequently, the Company reported a loss from operations of $13.65 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $8.13 million for the same period in 2024.





Our net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $10.06 million, or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income of $7.18 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.







Management Commentary







Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “Our third quarter and nine-month results reflect continued revenue growth, which underscores the ongoing demand for our logistics solutions. At the same time, we continue to face significant operational investments and market-related cost pressures that have impacted our profitability. We are diligently working to optimize our expanded warehouse footprint and enhance operational efficiencies across all our service lines.”





“We are encouraged by the recent development in U.S.-China trade talks, which has resulted in a substantial reduction in tariffs. We believe this may be a positive signal for Armlogi and the broader logistics sector. While we continue to take a cautious approach in our overall planning, prioritizing sustainable growth and improved profitability, the reduction in trade tensions may allow us to look forward with cautious optimism. Our commitment to leveraging technology and delivering comprehensive supply-chain solutions for our clients remains strong as we navigate the evolving economic environment and work to position Armlogi for potential future growth.”







Armlogi’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 am Pacific Time (11:00 am Eastern Time) on Friday, May 16, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an overview of the Company’s operations. Armlogi’s management team will lead the conference call and answer investor questions.





To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800-274-8461 (international callers, please dial 1-203-518-9814) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY





A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1720635&tp_key=1793680a37



.







.





Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit



www.armlogi.com



.





Armlogi is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow



@ArmLogiUS



at



https://x.com/ArmLogiUS



.





Armlogi is on LinkedIn; follow us at



https://www.linkedin.com/company/armlogi-holding-corp



.







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.







info@armlogi.com







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com























ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024









(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)









































March 31,









2025

























June 30,









2024

































US$

























US$

































Unaudited

































Assets



































Current assets

































Cash













5,631,247

















7,888,711













Accounts receivable and other receivable, net













26,843,491

















25,465,044













Other current assets













2,222,012

















1,624,611













Prepaid expenses













1,204,992

















1,129,435













Loan receivables













3,845,402

















1,877,131













Total current assets













39,747,144

















37,984,932













Non-current assets









































Restricted cash













3,779,572

















2,061,673













Long-term loan receivables













—

















2,908,636













Property and equipment, net













11,660,557

















11,010,407













Intangible assets, net













66,002

















92,708













Right-of-use assets – operating leases













122,126,701

















111,955,448













Right-of-use assets – finance leases













201,012

















309,496













Other non-current assets













459,555

















711,556















Total assets















178,040,543

















167,034,856























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY













































Liabilities:











































Current liabilities









































Accounts payable and accrued liabilities













6,870,867

















7,502,339













Contract liabilities













468,128

















276,463













Income taxes payable













—

















57,589













Due to related parties













—

















350,209













Accrued payroll liabilities













687,530

















405,250













Convertible notes













6,337,398

















—













Operating lease liabilities – current













28,297,648

















24,216,446













Finance lease liabilities – current













139,331

















155,625















Total current liabilities















42,800,902

















32,963,921













Non-current liabilities









































Operating lease liabilities – non-current













104,986,058

















93,126,092













Finance lease liabilities – non-current













77,042

















169,683













Deferred income tax liabilities













-

















1,536,455















Total liabilities















147,864,002

















127,796,151























































Commitments and contingencies













































Stockholders’ equity











































Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,112,026 and 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively













421

















416













Additional paid-in capital













16,468,859

















15,468,864













Retained earnings













13,707,261

















23,769,425















Total stockholders’ equity















30,176,541

















39,238,705















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity















178,040,543

















167,034,856







































ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS









OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)









































Three Months









Ended









March 31,









2025

























Three Months









Ended









March 31,









2024

























Nine Months









Ended









March 31,









2025

























Nine Months









Ended









March 31,









2024

































US$

























US$

























US$

























US$

































Unaudited

























Unaudited

























Unaudited

























Unaudited



















Revenue













45,844,322

















38,439,935

















139,469,900

















121,689,863













Costs of sales













45,566,202

















35,115,736

















142,315,578

















105,461,383















Gross profit (loss)















278,120

















3,324,199

















(2,845,678





)













16,228,480























































































Operating costs and expenses:











































































General and administrative













4,472,813

















3,269,493

















10,800,794

















8,097,196















Total operating costs and expenses















4,472,813

















3,269,493

















10,800,794

















8,097,196























































































Income (loss) from operations















(4,194,693





)













54,706

















(13,646,472





)













8,131,284























































































Other (income) expenses:











































































Other income, net













(718,025





)













(914,419





)













(2,488,346





)













(1,902,813





)









Loss on disposal of assets













—

















—

















43,625

















—













Finance costs













278,385

















11,041

















367,382

















37,779















Total other (income) expenses















(439,640





)













(903,378





)













(2,077,339





)













(1,865,034





)



















































































Income (loss) before provision for income taxes















(3,755,053





)













958,084

















(11,569,133





)













9,996,318





















































































Current income tax expense













—

















200,612

















—

















2,079,038













Deferred income tax (recovery) expense













—

















75,252

















(1,506,969





)













735,459















Total income tax (recovery) expenses















—

















275,864

















(1,506,969





)













2,814,497















Net income (loss)















(3,755,053





)













682,220

















(10,062,164





)













7,181,821















Total comprehensive income (loss)















(3,755,053





)













682,220

















(10,062,164





)













7,181,821























































































Basic & diluted net (loss) earnings per share















(0.09





)













0.02

















(0.24





)













0.18















Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted















41,714,608

















40,000,000

















41,651,007

















40,000,000







































ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)









(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)









































For The









Nine Months









Ended









March 31,









2025

























For The









Nine Months









Ended









March 31,









2024

































US$

























US$

































Unaudited

























Unaudited



















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

































Net (loss) income













(10,062,164





)













7,181,821













Net loss from disposal of fixed assets













43,625

















6,895













Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets













1,983,166

















1,444,441













Amortization













26,706

















26,488













Non-cash operating leases expense













5,833,789

















3,450,304













Gain from settlement of commitment payable













(100,000





)













—













Accretion of convertible note













344,925

















—













Current estimated credit loss













228,363

















(22,827





)









Deferred income taxes













(1,536,455





)













735,459













Interest income













(96,340





)













(87,923





)









Changes in working capital:









































Accounts receivable and other receivables













(1,606,810





)













(7,685,423





)









Other current assets













(597,401





)













(376,820





)









Other non-current assets













252,001

















—













Prepaid expenses













(75,557





)













(425,146





)









Accounts payable & accrued liabilities













(631,472





)













(2,212,137





)









Contract liabilities













191,665

















(187,925





)









Income tax payable













(57,589





)













1,907,403













Accrued payroll liabilities













282,280

















199,806













Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liabilities













(63,874





)













—













Net cash (used in) provided from operating activities













(5,641,142





)













3,954,416





















































Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









































Purchase of property and equipment













(2,593,457





)













(3,080,643





)









Loan disbursement













(1,000,000





)













(1,600,000





)









Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables













2,036,705

















—













Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













25,000

















—













Net cash used in investing activities













(1,531,752





)













(4,680,643





)

















































Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









































Proceeds received from related parties













—

















1,000













Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering













—

















(638,231





)









Repayment to related parties













(350,209





)













511,353













Net proceeds from SEPA













8,092,473

















—













Repayment of commitment payable













(150,000





)













—













Repayment of finance lease liabilities













(108,935





)













(125,474





)









Repayment of SEPA













(850,000





)













—













Capital contributions from stockholders













—

















466,156













Net cash provided by financing activities













6,633,329

















214,804





















































Net decrease in cash and restricted cash













(539,565





)













(511,423





)









Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year













9,950,384

















6,558,099













Cash and restricted cash, end of nine months periods













9,410,819

















6,046,676





















































The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that equal the totals of the same amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:









































Cash













5,631,247

















3,985,003













Restricted cash – non-current













3,779,572

















2,061,673













Total cash and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet













9,410,819

















6,046,676





















































Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:









































Cash paid for income tax













(87,074





)













(171,635





)









Cash paid for interest













22,457

















—













Non-cash Transactions:









































Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities













28,685,914

















81,927,507













Decrease in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms













884,394

















—













Shares issued to settle commitment fee













250,000

















—













IPO expenses paid by stockholders













—

















300,000













Shares issued pursuant to SEPA













750,000

















—











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.