Armlogi Holding Corp. Joins Russell Microcap® Index, Enhancing Market Visibility and Investor Interest

Armlogi Holding Corp., a U.S.-based logistics and warehousing service provider, announced its inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index, effective after the market opens on June 30, 2025. This inclusion recognizes Armlogi's growth and strategic position in the logistics sector, particularly in cross-border e-commerce, and is expected to enhance the company's visibility among institutional investors. The Russell indexes cover the largest U.S. stocks and are widely used for investment benchmarking. Armlogi's CEO, Aidy Chou, emphasized that this milestone will aid in attracting broader investment interest and support the company's long-term strategies. The company operates over 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space, providing comprehensive logistics solutions.

Armlogi Holding Corp. has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the market.

This inclusion allows Armlogi to be recognized by institutional investors, which could lead to increased investment interest and potential capital influx.

The addition to the index validates Armlogi's strategic positioning within the U.S. logistics sector and acknowledges its growth potential.

Being part of a significant index that benchmarks around $10.6 trillion in assets positions Armlogi favorably for attracting broader investment and highlights its operational scaling efforts.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index may indicate that the company is still relatively small and possibly less stable compared to larger competitors, which could raise concerns among investors.

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainty about future performance, which may create apprehension among stakeholders regarding the company’s ability to deliver on its growth projections.

Increased visibility among institutional investors may also lead to heightened scrutiny and pressure for the company to perform, which can lead to volatility in stock performance.

What is the Russell Microcap Index?

The Russell Microcap Index is a benchmark that tracks the performance of the smallest publicly traded companies in the U.S.

When will Armlogi be included in the Russell Microcap Index?

Armlogi will be included in the Russell Microcap Index effective June 30, 2025, after market opens.

What does membership in the Russell Microcap Index mean for Armlogi?

Membership enhances Armlogi's visibility among institutional investors and recognizes its growth in the U.S. logistics sector.

How many warehouses does Armlogi operate?

Armlogi operates ten warehouses, providing over 3.5 million square feet of warehousing space.

Who is the chairman of Armlogi Holding Corp.?

Aidy Chou is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi Holding Corp.

WALNUT, CA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, was added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 30 as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.





The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.





"Being selected for inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents a significant milestone in Armlogi's growth trajectory and validates our strategic positioning within the U.S. logistics sector," said Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi Holding Corp. "This inclusion will enhance our visibility among institutional investors and reflects the market's recognition of our expanding footprint and leadership in cross-border e-commerce logistics. As we continue to scale our operations across over 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space, this index membership positions us to attract broader investment interest and supports our long-term capital allocation strategies. We view this as an important step in our evolution as a public company and remain committed to delivering sustainable value for our shareholders while serving the growing demands of the global supply chain market."





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.6 trillion in assets as of the close of June 2024. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, An LSEG business, commented: “The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic US economy, and it’s crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell US Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from 2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”





For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.



FTSE Russell website



.







About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.





A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit FTSE Russell.







About Armlogi Holding Corp.







Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the US market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.



www.armlogi.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.







Company Contact:









info@armlogi.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





