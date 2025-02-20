Armlogi Holding Corp. Enhances Last-Mile Delivery Solutions Through Roadie Integration

Armlogi integrates Roadie for enhanced last-mile delivery solutions, improving flexibility and service across various industries.

Quiver AI Summary

Armlogi Holding Corp., a logistics service provider based in Walnut, CA, has announced its integration of the Roadie logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform to enhance its last-mile delivery services. With access to over 200,000 independent drivers across the U.S., this partnership aims to provide Armlogi's clients across various industries with faster and more flexible delivery options. CEO Aidy Chou emphasized that this integration aligns with the company's focus on improving operational efficiency and customer service. Armlogi operates ten warehouses totaling over 3.5 million square feet and specializes in comprehensive warehousing and logistics solutions, particularly for cross-border e-commerce.

Potential Positives

Armlogi has integrated Roadie's logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform, enhancing its last-mile delivery solutions.

This partnership enables Armlogi to provide faster and more flexible fulfillment solutions to its clients, improving customer service.

Access to a network of over 200,000 independent drivers allows Armlogi to cover more than 97% of the U.S., significantly expanding its operational capabilities.

The collaboration aligns with Armlogi's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and offering dynamic delivery options across diverse industries.

Potential Negatives

Integration of Roadie indicates reliance on third-party services, which may raise concerns about quality control and consistency in service delivery.

Forward-looking statements suggest potential volatility in future financial performance, highlighting uncertainties that could deter investors.

Increased competition in the logistics sector could undermine the anticipated benefits of the partnership with Roadie, leading to challenges in meeting client expectations.

FAQ

What are the benefits of Armlogi's partnership with Roadie?

The partnership enhances operational efficiency, offering faster and more flexible last-mile delivery solutions through Roadie's extensive driver network.

How many independent drivers does Roadie provide access to?

Roadie provides Armlogi access to over 200,000 independent drivers across more than 97% of the U.S.

What services does Armlogi Holding Corp. offer?

Armlogi offers warehousing and logistics services, including supply-chain solutions, warehouse management, and order fulfillment for cross-border e-commerce merchants.

Where is Armlogi Holding Corp. located?

Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in Walnut, California, with ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet.

How can I contact Armlogi for more information?

You can contact Armlogi via email at info@armlogi.com or reach their investor relations through matthew@strategic-ir.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WALNUT, CA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced its latest operational enhancement with the adoption of Roadie (“Roadie”) a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform.













Armlogi’s warehouses now leverage Roadie for last-mile delivery solutions. Roadie provides fast, flexible, and asset-light logistics solutions,



allowing businesses to tap into a network of over 200,000 independent drivers covering more than 97% of the U.S



. This integration is expected to enable Armlogi to offer a variety of delivery options to its clients across almost any industry, in order to enhance customer service and operational flexibility.





Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “By integrating Roadie's extensive delivery network into our operations, we anticipate expanding our ability to serve clients with faster, more flexible fulfillment solutions. This aligns with our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency while giving customers access to over 200,000 drivers nationwide. We're particularly excited about how this collaboration is expected to enable us to offer more dynamic delivery options across diverse industries, to help our clients better serve their end customers.”







About Armlogi Holding Corp



.





Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit



www.armlogi.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.







Company Contact:









info@armlogi.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.