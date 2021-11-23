ARMK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.82, changing hands as high as $36.95 per share. Aramark shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARMK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.22 per share, with $43.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.86.

