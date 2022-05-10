World Markets

Armenian police detain 61 at opposition protests - reports

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHOTOLURE

Armenian police detained 61 protesters on Tuesday as hundreds of people marched in the capital Yerevan calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, news agencies reported.

Adds detail, TV tag

May 10 (Reuters) - Armenian police detained 61 protesters on Tuesday as hundreds of people marched in the capital Yerevan calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, news agencies reported.

Video footage showed hundreds marching peacefully, dancing to loud music and waving tricolour Armenian flags.

Subsequent footage showed groups of officers making arrests amid violent tussles with demonstrators, in some cases wrestling unarmed men to the ground and forcefully dragging them into waiting police vans.

Pashinyan has faced heavy criticism for agreeing to a Russian-brokered ceasefire after a six-week war in 2020 when Armenia was defeated by Azerbaijan and lost significant territory in and around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The landlocked South Caucasus country has seen a string of protests in recent weeks as pressure mounts on the embattled prime minister, with at least 92 protesters detained last Thursday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular