News & Insights

World Markets

Armenia ratifies statute to accept International Criminal Court jurisdiction

October 03, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Armenia's parliament on Tuesday ratified the founding statute of the International Criminal Court, subjecting itself to the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague, Russian state news agencies said.

The plan had been strongly opposed by Russia, Armenia's formal ally, with which ties have become badly strained over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Azerbaijan's recapture of a region controlled for three decades by ethnic Armenians.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on suspicion of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds or more children from Ukraine, a claim dismissed by the Kremlin as meaningless. Joining the ICC means Armenia will be obliged to arrest Putin if he sets foot there.

Armenia says it has been discussing its plans with Russia, after Moscow warned it in March of "serious consequences" if it submitted to ICC jurisdiction.

Armenia discusses its International Criminal Court plans with Russia - TASS

Russia warns Armenia against allying with ICC after Putin arrest warrant - RIA

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Kevin Liffey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.