Armenia, Azerbaijan bonds slip, spreads widen after deadly border clashes

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Armenia and Azerbaijan fell on Tuesday after border clashes killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers and raised fears of another fully-fledged war in the former Soviet Union.

Armenia's bonds fell as much as 1.5 cent XS2010043904=TE to just over 76 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Azerbaijan's international debt slipped 0.8 cent XS1678623734=TE to trade at just over 85 cent.

The premium investors demanded to hold the countries' debt over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries also jumped to 453 basis points for Armenia .JPMEGDARMR and 209 bps for Azerbaijan .JPMEGDAZER respectively, both at levels last seen in Sept. 2, data from JPMorgan showed.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Rodrigo Campos)

