Armenia approves one-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for use - RDIF

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Armenia has authorised Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad, said on Monday.

Armenia approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in February.

