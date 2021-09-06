World Markets

Armenia approves one-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for use - RDIF

Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

Armenia has authorised Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad, said on Monday.

Armenia approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in February.

