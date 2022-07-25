Armen Dervishian on Exploring the Different Aspects of an Industry

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of the internship season, we spoke with Armen Dervishian, U.S. Options Product Management Intern, about exploring the different aspects of an industry.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I am an options product management intern focused on coming up with ideas to bring more volume to the options exchanges and working on projects to ensure the options exchanges are working efficiently for all market participants. A lot of it has to do with understanding how orders get executed, which is very interesting because I always took orders getting filled for granted, but it is interesting to see under the hood how complex the whole process is and all the parties involved in a single transaction.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

My favorite project so far was analyzing the concentration risk of the options exchanges Nasdaq runs and seeing if we need to diversify the new priority market maker designations we give out. I am looking forward to my intern project, where I have the creative freedom to come up with anything that will help drive retail volume to the options exchanges.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

The thing about Nasdaq that stood out most is how there is no micromanaging, which makes for a great working environment.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

My main goal this summer is to learn about what I want to do when I graduate in May next year, and so far, Nasdaq has been great for exploring that. I have talked to a lot of people across different segments like sales, analytics and pricing and learned more about what those roles entail. I’ve also learned to be very proficient in Microsoft Excel.

Intern budgeting 101: do you have any tips for budgeting and managing finances out of college?

Buy things you need, not things you want.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.