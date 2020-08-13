US Markets
Armed people enter Belarusian offices of Russian internet firm Yandex

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Russian internet giant Yandex said on Thursday that armed individuals had entered its offices in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O said on Thursday that armed individuals had entered its offices in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

The company said it was trying to get more information about the incident and that the armed individuals had barred employees inside from leaving the building.

Security forces have clashed with protesters in Minsk and other Belarusian cities in recent days after a contested presidential election victory by Alexander Lukashenko, the incumbent.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

