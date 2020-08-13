Armed people enter Belarusian offices of Russian internet firm Yandex

Adds details

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O said on Thursday that armed individuals had entered its offices in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

The company said it was trying to get more information about the incident and that the armed individuals had barred employees inside from leaving the building.

Security forces have clashed with protesters in Minsk and other Belarusian cities in recent days after a contested presidential election victory by Alexander Lukashenko, the incumbent.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Nadezhda Tsydenova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Susan Fenton)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.