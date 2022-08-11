Armed man demanding frozen deposits takes hostages at Lebanese commercial bank

Aug 11 (Reuters) - An armed man demanding deposits frozen by his bank took an unspecified number of hostages on Thursday at the Federal Bank of Lebanon, a security source said and Lebanese media reported.

Lebanese banks have limited withdrawals of hard currency for most depositors during the country's three-year financial meltdown, which has left more than three-quarters of the population poor.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily Editing by Mark Heinrich)

