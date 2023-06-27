News & Insights

US Markets

Armed group in Mexico kidnaps 14 security ministry staff

June 27, 2023 — 10:33 pm EDT

Written by Lizbeth Diaz and Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Security forces in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas were searching on Tuesday for 14 state security ministry employees kidnapped by members of an armed group earlier in the day, authorities said.

The kidnapped employees, all men, were taken by members of the armed group on a highway about 22 miles (34.4 km) west of the state capital Tuxtla Gutierrez, the ministry said in a statement.

The employees are not police officers but work in administration, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

"Nothing like this has ever happened," the spokesperson said, adding that the motive for the kidnapping was being investigated.

Both federal and state agents joined the search.

Video released by news outlets apparently of the kidnapping shows several vehicles stopped on the highway, doors open, as men in tactical gear pointed guns at people in the vehicles.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of the video. The state prosecutor's office said it was investigating reported photos and video of the incident.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Kylie Madry; editing by Robert Birsel)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.