Armata's AP-PA02 Gets IND Clearance by FDA to Initiate Study

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP announced that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to initiate a phase Ib/IIa study of its lead therapeutic candidate, AP-PA02, in Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. The company is developing PA02, a phage cocktail for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis patients.

Shares of the company have gained 7.7% year to date against the industry’s decline of 0.2%.

The SWARM-P.a. study will be a phase Ib/IIa, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of inhaled AP-PA02 in subjects with cystic fibrosis and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. Barring worsening COVID-19 conditions, Armata expects to initiate the SAD cohort by the end of 2020.



Per the company, the study will be the first FDA-cleared, controlled study to evaluate a multiple phage-based mixture as a therapeutic candidate in cystic fibrosis patients. This study will evaluate the potential of phage to combat multi-drug resistant infections and aims to develop alternatives to antibiotics. The study will initially evaluate AP-PA02 in combination with standard antibiotics but the company ultimately aims to replace antibiotics withthe product candidate as front-line therapy.

Armata is also developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and other pathogens.

