Armata Receives $2.5 Mln From DoD For AP-SA02 In Treating Bacteremia; Phase 3 Planned For H2 2026

(RTTNews) - Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday announced the receipt of $2.5 million in non-dilutive funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to develop the company's lead drug candidate AP-SA02 for treating complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

This follows the DoD award received through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and managed by the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) - Naval Advanced Medical Development (NAMD) with funding from the Defense Health Agency and Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program. The award funding now totals $28.7 million.

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) may be caused by methicillin-sensitive S. aureus (MSSA) or methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) strains.

The company developed AP-SA02 as a multi-phage cocktail targeting MSSA and MRSA for the adjunct treatment of complicated SAB. The therapy previously received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designation from the FDA.

The treatment was evaluated in the multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose Phase 1b/2a disARM trial on patients randomized to receive AP-SA02 alongside the current best antibiotic therapy (BAT) available, or BAT alone. Positive results from the Phase 2a disARM trial were reported in 2025. The company plans to use the additional $2.5 million received from the DoD to establish a Phase 3 study of AP-SA02, planned for initiation in the second half of 2026.

ARMP is currently trading at $6.91, up 0.58%.

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