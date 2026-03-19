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Armata Pharmaceuticals Delays Q4 And Full-year Results; Provides Business Updates

March 19, 2026 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) said on Thursday that it will delay reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results as it needs more time to complete financial reporting, and expects to file its annual report by March 31, 2026.

The company also provided business updates, highlighting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted its lead candidate AP-SA02 Qualified Infectious Disease Product status for treating serious Staphylococcus aureus infections, making it eligible for development incentives, including extended market exclusivity.

Armata said it plans to advance AP-SA02 into a Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2026.

The company also noted positive Phase 2a results for AP-SA02, with the therapy showing higher cure rates and strong response in patients with complicated Staphylococcus aureus infections when combined with standard antibiotics.

In addition, Armata said it has commissioned its cGMP manufacturing facility in Los Angeles to support future clinical and commercial production.

Armata shares closed at $8.54, down 11.13% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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