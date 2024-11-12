Armata Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of Phase 1b/2a diSArm study

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) announced that it has achieved full enrollment of its Phase 1b/2a diSArm study of intravenous AP-SA02 as a potential treatment for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. Armata anticipates topline data from the diSArm study in the first quarter of 2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ARMP:
- ARMP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Armata Pharmaceuticals VP Richard Rychlik Departs with Benefits
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.