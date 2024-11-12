Armata Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of Phase 1b/2a diSArm study

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) announced that it has achieved full enrollment of its Phase 1b/2a diSArm study of intravenous AP-SA02 as a potential treatment for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. Armata anticipates topline data from the diSArm study in the first quarter of 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARMP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.