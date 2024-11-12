News & Insights

Armata Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of Phase 1b/2a diSArm study

November 12, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) announced that it has achieved full enrollment of its Phase 1b/2a diSArm study of intravenous AP-SA02 as a potential treatment for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. Armata anticipates topline data from the diSArm study in the first quarter of 2025.

