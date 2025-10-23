Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Surges 103.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) shares ended the last trading session 103.2% higher at $7.05. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The massive stock price surge was observed after the company reported positive mid-stage results for its investigational bacteriophage therapy, AP-SA02, targeting Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB). The late-breaking data, presented at IDWeek 2025, demonstrated significantly higher cure rates and zero relapse among patients treated with AP-SA02 in combination with standard antibiotic therapy, compared to placebo. The treatment also showed a favorable safety profile with no serious drug-related adverse events. Importantly, the study marked the first randomized clinical study to confirm the efficacy of intravenous phage therapy for S. aureus infections, highlighting its potential as a novel approach against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The findings reinforce Armata’s plan to advance AP-SA02 into a pivotal phase III study in 2026, pending alignment with the FDA, fueling investor optimism over the company’s leadership in next-generation antibacterial therapeutics.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -180%. Revenues are expected to be $1.38 million, down 53.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Armata Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ARMP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Armata Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, NeoGenomics (NEO), closed the last trading session 0.9% lower at $10.34. Over the past month, NEO has returned 28.3%.

NeoGenomics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +5.7% over the past month to $0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -60%. NeoGenomics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.