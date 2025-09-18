Is Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 973 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMP's full-year earnings has moved 24.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ARMP has returned about 60% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.8%.

The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 484 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, so ARMP is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Actinium Pharmaceuticals falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 155 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.1%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

