Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.41% from the latest reported closing price of 2.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armata Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMP is 0.00%, a decrease of 35.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 1,393K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 634K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 194K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 185K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 100K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 62K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMP by 27.26% over the last quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United Statesand Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.