Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAM:ARMP) has been revised to $12.24 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.76% from the latest reported closing price of $6.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armata Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMP is 0.00%, an increase of 27.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 919K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMP is 2.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 100K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMP by 1.02% over the last quarter.

