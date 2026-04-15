Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAM:ARMP) has been revised to $17.85 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $15.30 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.59% from the latest reported closing price of $12.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armata Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMP is 0.00%, an increase of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.80% to 1,248K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMP is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

683 Capital Management holds 140K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 110K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMP by 114.28% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 100K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 68K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 39.71%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 45K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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