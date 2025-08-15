Is Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 978 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMP's full-year earnings has moved 24.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ARMP has returned about 36.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.5%. As we can see, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Avadel (AVDL). The stock has returned 28.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Avadel's current year EPS has increased 89.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 488 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3% this year, meaning that ARMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Avadel belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 153-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved +8.3% year to date.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Avadel could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

