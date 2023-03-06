Armata Pharma Presents Positive Topline Data For Lead Multi-phage Candidate, AP-PA02

(RTTNews) - Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) reported positive topline results from the completed Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a. trial evaluating AP-PA02, an inhaled multi-phage therapeutic for the treatment of chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis patients. The company said the data indicate that AP-PA02 was well-tolerated with a treatment emergent adverse event profile similar to placebo. PK findings confirmed that AP-PA02 can be effectively delivered to the lungs through nebulization with minimal systemic exposure. The company said the data supports progression to Phase 2b.

The company also announced it has dosed the first subject in its Tailwind study of nebulized AP-PA02 in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The Tailwind study is a double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial that will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of inhaled AP-PA02 as monotherapy, as well as in combination with inhaled antibiotics.

