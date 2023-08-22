Armata Pharma (ARMP) Stock Surges 130% in a Month: Here's Why

Armata Pharma ARMP, a clinical-stage company, is currently developing and advancing two developmental candidates in early-mid-stage studies, which aim to address areas of significant unmet clinical need by targeting key antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The company’s first developmental candidate, AP-PA02, is being evaluated in two different studies parallelly. The phase Ib/IIa SWARM-P.a. study is evaluating the candidate to treat patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and the phase II Tailwind study is evaluating the candidate to treat non-CF bronchiectasis (NCFB) patients. Armata Pharma’s second clinical candidate, AP-SA02, is being evaluated in a phase Ib/IIa diSArm study to treat patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Shares of Armata Pharma have skyrocketed about 130% in a month against the industry’s 2.6% fall. The surge is due to encouraging developmental updates provided by the company regarding its two candidates in its second-quarter 2023 earnings release.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In ARMP’s earnings press release, the company reported continuing enrollment in the Tailwind study of inhaled AP-PA02 in patients with NCFB and chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa respiratory infection. The company completed its SWARM-P.a. study in December 2022. The company is currently analyzing the data obtained from the SWARM-P.a. study. Post thorough analysis of the data, Armata Pharma intends to advance AP-PA02 into a phase IIb/III registrational study in CF patients in 2024.

Per management, important findings from the SWARM-P.a. study have been incorporated into the ongoing phase II Tailwind study evaluating AP-PA02 in patients with NCFB.

During the second quarter, the company also completed enrollment in the phase Ib portion of the disarm study of AP-SA02 in the treatment of bacteremia. The phase II a portion of the AP-SA02 developmental program is expected to be initiated during the ongoing quarter.

ARMP also recently received clearance from the FDA for its investigational new drug application for AP-SA02 in the treatment of patients with prosthetic joint infection (PJI). The company is currently planning to begin an early-stage clinical study, evaluating AP-SA02 for PJI soon.

In the same press release, the company shared its financial performance for the second quarter.

For the quarter ended Jun 30, 2023, Armata Pharma reported a loss of 17 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents per share. The company had incurred a loss of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

In the absence of any marketed product, ARMP only recognizes grant revenues in its top line. The company reported total revenues of $1 million during the reported quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 million. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported total revenues of $1.9 million.

