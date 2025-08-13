Armanino Foods EPS Increases 30% Y/Y in Q2, Sales Rally 14%

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. AMNF have gained 8.7% since reporting second-quarter 2025 results, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% growth over the same period. Over the past month, AMNF has risen 6%, also beating the S&P 500’s 2.1% advance. This strong post-earnings momentum suggests investor confidence in the company’s operational performance and growth trajectory.

In the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, AMNF posted net sales of $19.97 million, up 14% from $17.48 million in the year-ago period. Gross profit rose 26% year over year to $9.11 million, reflecting both higher sales volumes and improved margins. Operating expenses increased 13% to $2.79 million but remained steady as a percentage of sales at 13.9%. Net income climbed 27% to $4.85 million, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of 15.44 cents, a 30% increase from 11.86 cents a year earlier.

Other Key Business Metrics

The gross margin expansion was a highlight, supported by strategic sourcing, favorable raw material pricing and higher production volumes. These efficiencies, particularly in the core pesto and global sauce portfolios, enabled the company to deliver double-digit profit growth despite modestly higher operating costs.

Working capital stood at $25.7 million as of June 30, 2025, down slightly from $26.1 million at year-end due to increased shareholder returns via dividends and stock repurchases. Cash and equivalents totaled $23 million, down from $28 million six months earlier, largely from $5.5 million in dividend payments and $3.1 million in second-quarter share repurchases. Inventory rose to $7.6 million from $4.37 million at year-end, reflecting a deliberate build to meet anticipated second-half demand.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Deanna Jurgens emphasized the record-breaking nature of the quarter’s sales and profits, crediting the performance to continued momentum in foodservice and international markets, coupled with customer acquisitions and expanded distribution. She underscored the company’s ability to deliver margin improvement through disciplined cost management and favorable raw material sourcing, while holding operating expenses flat as a percentage of sales despite continued investment in long-term capabilities.

Management also reiterated its commitment to disciplined capital allocation, balancing shareholder returns with strategic investments. Plans are underway to invest $1.5 million in additional manufacturing capacity to support growth, reflecting confidence in sustained demand. While acknowledging emerging headwinds such as softness in parts of the restaurant sector and evolving trade dynamics, leadership conveyed confidence in managing these challenges.

Factors Influencing Headline Numbers

The top-line gain was fueled by strength across both domestic foodservice channels and international markets. Distribution gains and customer wins played a central role, while favorable commodity pricing, particularly for key inputs like basil, supported margin expansion. Scale efficiencies in production also contributed to profitability. The company’s ability to manage operating expenses relative to sales, even with increased wage costs, helped reinforce bottom-line growth.

Additionally, AMNF’s inventory buildup suggests proactive planning to mitigate potential supply-chain constraints and capitalize on expected seasonal demand surges later in the year. The company’s healthy liquidity position provides flexibility to weather short-term market fluctuations while funding growth initiatives.

Management View

The company pointed to continued investment in manufacturing capacity and product expansion. The strategy remains centered on sustaining high-margin growth through innovation, operational efficiency and market expansion, with a cautious watch on macroeconomic indicators, particularly in the foodservice sector.

Other Developments

In the quarter, AMNF continued executing its share repurchase program. In second-quarter 2025, the company bought back 390,916 shares for $3.1 million, bringing total repurchases under the program to 968,138 shares valued at $7.35 million. As of June 30, 2025, $4.65 million remained authorized for future buybacks.

On the leadership front, Deanna Jurgens assumed the role of president and CEO in May 2025, succeeding long-serving CFO Edgar Estonina, who resigned in June after more than 18 years with the company. Jurgens brings experience from Bonduelle Americas and Beyond Meat, and her tenure so far has emphasized brand expansion, operational efficiency and disciplined financial management.

