Armanino Foods (AMNF) Posts Y/Y Q2 Earnings Growth, Ups Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. AMNF reported record-breaking quarterly and year-to-date sales and profits for the second quarter of 2024. This marks the 84th consecutive quarter of profitability for the company, highlighting its consistent financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

AMNF has demonstrated robust demand for its frozen Italian specialty food items across all market segments. The company's ability to optimize cost structures and maintain stringent cost-control measures has significantly contributed to its impressive financial results, underscoring its strong market position and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Q2 Results

Armanino Foods reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 12 cents, which doubled from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents.

Strong quarterly earnings were primarily led by robust demand for the company's frozen Italian specialty food items across all market segments. Improved cost efficiencies and lower commodity costs also aided the quarterly results.

Dividend Hike

In the quarter, Armanino Foods raised its regular dividends by 10%, reflecting its solid financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders. Additionally, the company continues to invest in capital improvement projects to enhance manufacturing and process efficiencies, positioning itself for sustained growth in new products and markets.

Profitability

Net sales for the quarter were $17.5 million, a 16% increase from $15 million in the prior-year quarter. This growth was driven by robust demand for the company's frozen Italian specialty food items across all market segments.

Gross profit rose 40% to $7.3 million in the second quarter from $5.2 million in the prior-year quarter. This significant increase in gross profit can be attributed to improved cost efficiencies, lower commodity costs and enhanced manufacturing processes.

Income before taxes for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.1 million, up 90% from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. This dramatic rise in pre-tax income was primarily due to higher sales, improved margins and a slight reduction in operating expenses.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.8 million, an 89% increase from the $2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Gross Margin

The gross profit margin expanded from 34.4% in the second quarter of 2023 to 41.6% in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including general administrative and selling expenses, salaries, and commissions, decreased slightly to $2.4 million from $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. This reduction was achieved through stringent cost-control measures, contributing to a substantial increase in income from operations, which nearly doubled from $2.61 million a year ago to $4.84 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

Armanino Foods ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $21.4 million compared with $22.2 million as of Dec 31, 2023, reflecting strong cash generation despite the increase in current liabilities. Total current liabilities increased 11% to $13.5 million from $12.2 million at the end of 2023.

Net working capital as of Jun 30, 2024, decreased 2% to $22.9 million from $23.5 million as of Dec 31, 2023. This slight reduction was due to increased current liabilities, primarily based on higher accounts payable and payroll-related liabilities despite a 2% increase in total current assets.

Management Guidance

Tim Anderson, president and CEO, expressed confidence in the company's ability to outperform the industry through diversification and operational efficiency. Armanino Foods aims to continue expanding its sales portfolio through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The focus is on optimizing cost structures and exploring innovative business opportunities to sustain profitability amid potential market challenges.

