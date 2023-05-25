News & Insights

Armani sales up 18% in Q1 as Asia rebounds, U.S. slows down

May 25, 2023 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Armani said on Thursday that sales jumped 18% in the first quarter thanks to a rebound in Asia and more modest growth in the United States, where a slowdown is expected in the coming months.

The privately-owned luxury group added that its 2022 full year revenues were up 16.5%, boosted by sales in Europe and the United States, to 2.35 billion euros ($2.59 billion).

The Milan-based group's operating profit rose 30% in 2022, to 202.5 million euros.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

