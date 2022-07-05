Commodities

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show

Contributor
Laetitia Volga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

Giorgio Armani welcomed guests to Paris for his haute couture show Tuesday in a minimalist, intimate setting, showcasing a polished collection drenched in rhinestones, sequins and glitter.

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani welcomed guests to Paris for his haute couture show Tuesday in a minimalist, intimate setting, showcasing a polished collection drenched in rhinestones, sequins and glitter.

The Italian designer, whose creations are worn by royalty and Hollywood stars, sent out models in tiered black tulle dresses, elegant jackets with added sheen and sheer tops with flower details.

Models in floral-printed jackets and blue jodhpur-style pants cut from iridescent fabrics strutted down the runway, while others showed off puffy tops or jackets, covered in pink tulle ribbon bows by the dozens.

An awards ceremony is never far off, and Armani offered a selection of glamorous dresses, slender or voluminous, silky or velvety, strapless or covered in sequins, in colors ranging from Barbie pink to deep blue.

At the end of the show, Armani, almost 88, barely emerged from the darkness for his customary bow.

Paris Fashion Week, which runs through Thursday with shows by Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier and Fendi, is a prestigious showcase for a select group of fashion houses whose clothes are meticulously hand-sewn by highly skilled artisans.

While haute couture accounts for a small proportion of sales for luxury brands, it is a major marketing driver for the industry.

(Reporting by Laetitia Volga, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Laetitia.Volga@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular