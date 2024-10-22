News & Insights

Armada Metals Issues Over 95 Million Unlisted Options

October 22, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd. has announced the issuance of 95,737,588 unlisted options, effective October 23, 2024. These securities, related to previously disclosed transactions, will not be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position.

