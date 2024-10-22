Armada Metals Issues Over 95 Million Unlisted Options

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd. has announced the issuance of 95,737,588 unlisted options, effective October 23, 2024. These securities, related to previously disclosed transactions, will not be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position.

For further insights into AU:AMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.